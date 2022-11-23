UrduPoint.com

Japan Approves Home-Made COVID-19 Cure For Emergency Use

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The Japanese health ministry has authorized the country's first locally made COVID-19 oral treatment, Xocova, for emergency use.

The pill was developed by Osaka-based pharma firm Shionogi & Co to treat coronavirus patients after they develop initial symptoms, such as fever, cough, a sore throat, a runny nose, and fatigue.

Xocova has been proven the most effective when administered during the first three days of symptoms starting. It helps reduce the viral load to 3% when taken on Day 4. The drug is not recommended for use during pregnancy.

Shionogi submitted the registration application in February 2020. The drug will hit the shelves in December. The company said it had enough pills to treat 1 million people.

