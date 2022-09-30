UrduPoint.com

Japan Approves List Of Goods Related To Chemical Weapons, Bans Export To Russia - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 03:00 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The Japanese government has approved a list of 89 chemical weapons-related items that will be banned from export to Russia, the Japanese Trade Ministry said on Friday.

The measure will go into effect on October 7.

On Monday, the ministry said Japan would expand sanctions against Russia by imposing a ban on the export of goods and materials related to chemical weapons.

The sanctions imposed by the Japanese government since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine apply to more than 800 people from Russia, the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, more than 200 Russian companies and organizations, as well as 11 banks.

