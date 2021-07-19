Japan Approves Moderna Vaccine for Ages 12-17 - Reports

The Japanese Health Ministry's panel approved on Monday the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers aged 12-17, the Kyodo news agency reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The Japanese Health Ministry's panel approved on Monday the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers aged 12-17, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The age requirement has been lowered from 18. So far, Japan has allowed vaccination of adolescents over 12 with Pfizer's vaccine.

The East Asian nation launched its vaccination drive in February. At the moment, less than 20% of the Japanese adult population has been fully vaccinated. Priory has been given to healthcare workers and the elderly. Vaccination in workplaces began in late June but was suspended shortly after due to vaccine shortage.