UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Approves New Program On Dementia Focused Coexistence, Prevention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:43 PM

Japan approves new program on dementia focused coexistence, prevention

Japan's cabinet on Tuesday approved a new plan to try and focus on the country's rising cases of dementia sufferers involving both preventative measures and methods to delay the onset of the disease, involving making provisions for those affected to live comfortably in society

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Japan's cabinet on Tuesday approved a new plan to try and focus on the country's rising cases of dementia sufferers involving both preventative measures and methods to delay the onset of the disease, involving making provisions for those affected to live comfortably in society.

"While placing an emphasis on the viewpoint of people with dementia and their families, we will make coexistence and prevention the two wheels of a cart to strongly propel measures against dementia," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told relevant ministers who are addressing the issue.

The move came following the government abandoning a plan to try and numerically reduce the number of people with dementia, owing to concerns the initiative could lead to patients and families unnecessarily blaming themselves for not preventing the disease.

The government had said it was planning to reduce the number of people with dementia by 10 percent over the next decade in a bid to help counter the rising social security costs involved with caring for sufferers.

Japan is becoming increasingly burdened with ballooning social welfare costs due to its rapidly aging and shrinking society, with the government estimating that the number of dementia sufferers will increase to 7-8 million people, or 6-7 percent of the total population, by 2030.

More conservative estimates by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) forecast the number of sufferers to reach 3.8 percent of the country's population by 2037.

Even at the lower scale of estimates, the number of patients with dementia in Japan will still be the highest among the 35 OECD states, topping the 2.3 percent average forecast within the group.

The shift in the new proposal to address dementia now sees "prevention" as was mentioned in the previous plan, now changed to "delaying the onset of dementia and slowing the development of symptoms once patients develop them." The government currently plans to establish more places where senior citizens can get together and jointly take part in activities such as working out, dining together and enjoying hobbies, as studies have suggested that social interaction and exercise can help prevention.

The new program seeks to promote such joint activities at facilities accommodating senior citizens, with an aim at having 8 percent of those aged 65 or older take part, compared to 4.9 percent in 2017.

While the government has provided funding to local municipalities to facilitate such gatherings, they have failed to garner enough interest from the senior citizen community.

While the government still seeks to tackle the myriad issues involved with the rising numbers of those with dementia, including a recent spike in traffic accidents, medical experts have said that overly focusing on medical care alone may not be the best solution as reliable pharmaceutical means to comprehensively treat the disease have yet to found.

They advocate for a combined approach of increased scientific research and therapeutic solutions to help tackle the disease.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Traffic Lead Japan Turkish Lira May 2017 From Government Cabinet Best Million

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

8 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

15 minutes ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

20 minutes ago

Lawyers conclude arguments in acquittal pleas of P ..

18 minutes ago

KP govt announces Sehat Insaf Card to every family ..

18 minutes ago

Road users being educated to ensure road safety: C ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.