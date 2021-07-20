UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Approves Swiss-US 'Antibody Cocktail' For Treating COVID-19 - Developers

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Japan Approves Swiss-US 'Antibody Cocktail' for Treating COVID-19 - Developers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Japan has become the first country to approve the antibody combination therapy branded Ronapreve for treating mild to moderate cases of the coronavirus infection, US company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and its Swiss partner Roche said on Tuesday.

"Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved Ronapreve„¢ (casirivimab and imdevimab), for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 via intravenous infusion," the statement read.

The combination of casirivimab and imdevimab reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 70% in "high-risk, non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients," the companies said.

"Full approval [of Ronapreve] is based on a global phase III trial," the companies said, adding that preclinical studies also demonstrated its efficacy against emerging variants, including the Delta variant.

Outside of Japan, the treatment has been approved in separate territories and regions in such jurisdictions as the European Union, the United States, India, Switzerland and Canada, according to the statement.

Related Topics

India Canada European Union Company Japan United States Switzerland Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

69,695 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,502 reco ..

1 hour ago

Five criminals nabbed during general hold up in mu ..

1 hour ago

NCOC declares compliance to guidelines for Eid-ul- ..

1 hour ago

Rivers flows and reservoirs report

1 hour ago

Two People Detained in Mali For Planning Attack on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.