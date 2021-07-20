Japan Approves Swiss-US 'Antibody Cocktail' for Treating COVID-19 - Developers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Japan has become the first country to approve the antibody combination therapy branded Ronapreve for treating mild to moderate cases of the coronavirus infection, US company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and its Swiss partner Roche said on Tuesday.

"Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved Ronapreve„¢ (casirivimab and imdevimab), for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 via intravenous infusion," the statement read.

The combination of casirivimab and imdevimab reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 70% in "high-risk, non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients," the companies said.

"Full approval [of Ronapreve] is based on a global phase III trial," the companies said, adding that preclinical studies also demonstrated its efficacy against emerging variants, including the Delta variant.

Outside of Japan, the treatment has been approved in separate territories and regions in such jurisdictions as the European Union, the United States, India, Switzerland and Canada, according to the statement.