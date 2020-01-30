Japan Asks All Evacuees From Virus-Hit China to Agree to 14-Day Quarantine - Reports

Japanese authorities request all those nationals who are being evacuated from China's central Hubei province to agree to a 14-day quarantine, regardless of whether they show any symptoms of the new coronavirus, the country's health officials said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Japanese authorities request all those nationals who are being evacuated from China's central Hubei province to agree to a 14-day quarantine, regardless of whether they show any symptoms of the new coronavirus, the country's health officials said on Thursday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the measure is explained by the fact that the first symptoms may appear within 14 days of the incubation period even if the initial test was negative.

Japan has so far evacuated 416 nationals from Hubei on two charter flights. Three of them were tested positive for the new coronavirus. Thirteen other people who felt unwell were hospitalized.

All evacuees, regardless of whether they show symptoms or not, are now sent to the hospital on specially designated buses for examination and testing.

At the same time, the authorities and doctors can only ask people to be tested and cannot force them. Two people from the first flight, for instance, refused to be tested.

If a person shows symptoms, they are sent to Tokyo hospitals that have infectious diseases units. Those quarantined people are now isolated at hotels upon the arrival.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to 18 other countries. The epidemic has already left 170 people dead in China as well as over 7,700 more infected.