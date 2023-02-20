(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Japan has asked for an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) over the latest missile tests carried out by North Korea, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

"Following the launch of an intercontinental missile the day before yesterday, now there's the launch of ballistic missiles, so we requested an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council," Kishida told reporters on Monday.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported early on Monday citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The test-firing was detected from the Sukchon area in South Pyongan Province between 7 a.

m. (22:00 GMT on Sunday) and 7:11 a.m. local time, according to JCS.

Japanese media reported citing Japan's Ministry of Defense that Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday morning: the first one reached a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles) and covered a distance of 400 kilometers; the second missile reached a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers and flew over 350 kilometers. The missiles fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

On Saturday, North Korea test-fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).