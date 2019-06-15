UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Asks US For Proof Of Iran's Role In Suspected Tanker Attacks In Oman Gulf

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 10:29 PM

Japan Asks US for Proof of Iran's Role in Suspected Tanker Attacks in Oman Gulf

Japan has asked the United States to share evidence of Iran's role in the new suspected attacks on tankers after US claims failed to convince it, media said Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Japan has asked the United States to share evidence of Iran's role in the new suspected attacks on tankers after US claims failed to convince it, media said Saturday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of attacking two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, saying the accusation was based on intelligence, the level of expertise and the weapons used.

Japan does not share US certainly, the Kyodo news agency said, and wants to see additional proof of Iran's culpability. One of the tankers belonged to a Japanese shipping company.

Iran has denied this and the previous attack on four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in May. US President Donald Trump on Friday rejected Iranian denial, saying a video published by Washington showed Iranian troops removing an unexploded magnetic mine from the hull of one of the ships.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Washington Company Oman Oil Trump Japan United States United Arab Emirates May Media From Share Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

US Secret Service Arrest Man for Trying to Access ..

17 minutes ago

Upcoming Round of US-Taliban Peace Talks May Be He ..

17 minutes ago

Elephant Kills Farmer in Northeast Botswana - Repo ..

17 minutes ago

Police Disperse Yellow Vest Protesters Right After ..

35 minutes ago

Explosion Hits Syrian Army's Ammunition Depot West ..

46 minutes ago

Trump Says 'Not Particularly' Believes in UFOs

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.