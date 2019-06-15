Japan has asked the United States to share evidence of Iran's role in the new suspected attacks on tankers after US claims failed to convince it, media said Saturday

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of attacking two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, saying the accusation was based on intelligence, the level of expertise and the weapons used.

Japan does not share US certainly, the Kyodo news agency said, and wants to see additional proof of Iran's culpability. One of the tankers belonged to a Japanese shipping company.

Iran has denied this and the previous attack on four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in May. US President Donald Trump on Friday rejected Iranian denial, saying a video published by Washington showed Iranian troops removing an unexploded magnetic mine from the hull of one of the ships.