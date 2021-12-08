UrduPoint.com

Japan Attaches Great Importance To Biden-Putin Summit As Talks Between Major World Powers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 04:32 PM

Japan deems the direct talks between the leaders of the United States and Russia important given their status as "major world powers," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden had a two-hour conversation in the format of a closed video-conference. The meeting was held amid rising tensions over Ukraine as the US and its allies accuse Russia of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, warning that they inflame an already tense situation.

"I will let myself refrain from commenting on third countries. This meeting was chiefly an exchange of opinions on Ukraine. We know that an agreement has been reached to continue the dialog.

Regarding Ukraine, when there are problems evoking strong international interest, it is crucial for the leaders of the world's major powers, the United States and Russia, to hold direct talks," Matsuno told reporters.

He said that the Japanese government will "continue to closely follow further developments."

During the conversation, Biden has reaffirmed the US commitment to the Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing the readiness of the US and its European allies to introduce "strong economic measures," if Russia escalates the situation. Putin, in turn, reiterated that the responsibility shall not be completely shouldered by Russia, since it is NATO that is increasing its military presence near Russia's borders.

