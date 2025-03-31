Japan-Australia Flagship Hydrogen Project Stumbles
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 01:20 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Japan wants to become a hydrogen fuel leader to meet its net-zero goals, but one blockbuster project is hanging in the balance over questions about its climate credentials.
The Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain (HESC) is billed as a billion-dollar attempt to ship liquid hydrogen from Australia to Japan.
However, cold feet about the project in Australia means HESC will source hydrogen from Japan to meet a 2030 deadline for its demonstration phase.
Hydrogen sounds promising on paper: while fossil fuels emit planet-warming greenhouse gases, burning hydrogen creates only water vapour.
But it has not yet lived up to its promise, with several much-hyped projects globally struggling to overcome high costs and engineering challenges.
Hydrogen's climate credentials also depend on how it is produced.
"Green hydrogen" uses renewable energy, while "blue hydrogen" relies on fossil fuels such as coal and gas, with carbon-capture technology to reduce emissions.
"Brown hydrogen" is produced by fossil fuels without any carbon capture.
The HESC project aims to produce blue hydrogen in the Australian state of Victoria, harnessing abundant local supplies of lignite coal.
With the world's first liquid hydrogen tanker and an imposing storage site near Kobe in Japan, HESC had been touted as a flagship experiment showcasing Japan's ambitions for the fuel.
HESC says it aims to eventually produce enough hydrogen to "reduce about 1.8 million tonnes per annum of CO2 from being released into the atmosphere".
Japan's energy sector emitted 974 million tonnes of CO2 from fuel combustion in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From World
-
What happens on Trump's 'Liberation Day' and beyond?2 minutes ago
-
China manufacturing activity grows at highest rate in a year3 minutes ago
-
Venezuela says US revoked transnational oil, gas company licenses3 minutes ago
-
'Devastated': Relatives await news from Bangkok building collapse3 minutes ago
-
Japan-Australia flagship hydrogen project stumbles3 minutes ago
-
Musk deploys wealth in bid to swing Wisconsin court vote3 minutes ago
-
Trump says 'not joking' about possible third term as president3 minutes ago
-
China discovers major new oilfield off Shenzhen13 minutes ago
-
Japan's Nikkei leads hefty equity market losses; gold hits record13 minutes ago
-
Clock ticks on Trump's reciprocal tariffs as countries seek reprieve13 minutes ago
-
Duterte lawyer: 'compelling' grounds to throw case out13 minutes ago
-
Le Pen: far right leader battling for political survival23 minutes ago