UrduPoint.com

Japan, Australia May Update Declaration On Security Cooperation - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Japan, Australia May Update Declaration on Security Cooperation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese may announce the signing of a new declaration on cooperation between the two countries in the field of security amid China's growing military power, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Kishida will hold talks with Albanese on October 22 in the Australian city of Perth, the news agency reported, adding that after the meeting, the parties may announce the new agreement. The document will highlight the importance of a "free and open Indo-Pacific." Other details regarding the content of the declaration are not specified.

According to the news agency, the new declaration on security cooperation should replace the document signed in 2007 by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

The security pact provided for a significant strengthening of ties between the two countries in the field of defense, in particular, through joint training of Japanese and Australian military personnel in emergency situations and during peacekeeping operations. It also boosted the cooperation between the parties in the fight against terrorism and in the field of intelligence.

Top officials from Japan and Australia are also expected to discuss energy cooperation, in particular, gas supplies, since Australia is one of the key exporters of gas for Japan, the report added.

In May, Kishida and Albanese had already discussed the declaration in light of China's increasing presence in the region over the past 15 years, the news agency reported.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia China Perth Japan May October Gas Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherlands

6 hours ago
 Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngst ..

Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngster at Ballon d'Or gala

8 hours ago
 Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ank ..

Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ankle injury

8 hours ago
 Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Ti ..

Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Tigray

8 hours ago
 Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at ..

Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at Russian Border - Border Guard

8 hours ago
 Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Confere ..

Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Conference on Wednesday - Foreign Min ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.