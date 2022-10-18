Japan, Australia May Update Declaration on Security Cooperation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese may announce the signing of a new declaration on cooperation between the two countries in the field of security amid China's growing military power, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Kishida will hold talks with Albanese on October 22 in the Australian city of Perth, the news agency reported, adding that after the meeting, the parties may announce the new agreement. The document will highlight the importance of a "free and open Indo-Pacific." Other details regarding the content of the declaration are not specified.

According to the news agency, the new declaration on security cooperation should replace the document signed in 2007 by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

The security pact provided for a significant strengthening of ties between the two countries in the field of defense, in particular, through joint training of Japanese and Australian military personnel in emergency situations and during peacekeeping operations. It also boosted the cooperation between the parties in the fight against terrorism and in the field of intelligence.

Top officials from Japan and Australia are also expected to discuss energy cooperation, in particular, gas supplies, since Australia is one of the key exporters of gas for Japan, the report added.

In May, Kishida and Albanese had already discussed the declaration in light of China's increasing presence in the region over the past 15 years, the news agency reported.