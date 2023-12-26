Open Menu

Japan Automaker Daihatsu Suspends 3 Plants Over Rigged Safety Tests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Japan automaker Daihatsu suspends 3 plants over rigged safety tests

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Japanese automaker Daihatsu Motor suspended the operation at three of its four assembly plants in the country on Monday after revelations that it had manipulated vehicle safety tests.

The Toyota Motor Corp. subsidiary said it will keep its domestic production suspended until at least the end of January after having halted all domestic shipments due to the safety testing scandal.

The three plants in Shiga, Kyoto and Oita prefectures were shut down on the day, and the remaining factory in Osaka will stop work Tuesday, bringing domestic production to a complete halt.

The carmaker announced last week that an investigation found 174 new cases of misconduct regarding the safety testing of new vehicles involving 64 models.

In April, Daihatsu acknowledged data-rigging in collision tests for six of its models, including those sold in overseas markets of Thailand and Malaysia.

It was discovered in May that the company had improperly obtained government certification for hybrid vehicles for the Japanese market as well.

Related Topics

Assembly Thailand Scandal Company Vehicles Vehicle Oita Kyoto Osaka Malaysia January April May Market All Government Toyota

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from Adiala jail toay

41 minutes ago
 Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melb ..

Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melbourne today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

4 hours ago
 UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institu ..

UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalized impunity'

14 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam voice available on Youtube: S ..

14 hours ago
Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys ..

Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys for 4 days

14 hours ago
 CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension ..

CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Qambar-Shahdadkot

14 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary wit ..

Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary with traditional zeal, fervor

14 hours ago
 CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects ..

CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects by Dec 31

14 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

14 hours ago
 CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Chri ..

CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Christmas cake

14 hours ago

More Stories From World