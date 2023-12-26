Japan automaker Daihatsu suspends 3 plants over rigged safety tests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Japanese automaker Daihatsu Motor suspended the operation at three of its four assembly plants in the country on Monday after revelations that it had manipulated vehicle safety tests.

The Toyota Motor Corp. subsidiary said it will keep its domestic production suspended until at least the end of January after having halted all domestic shipments due to the safety testing scandal.

The three plants in Shiga, Kyoto and Oita prefectures were shut down on the day, and the remaining factory in Osaka will stop work Tuesday, bringing domestic production to a complete halt.

The carmaker announced last week that an investigation found 174 new cases of misconduct regarding the safety testing of new vehicles involving 64 models.

In April, Daihatsu acknowledged data-rigging in collision tests for six of its models, including those sold in overseas markets of Thailand and Malaysia.

It was discovered in May that the company had improperly obtained government certification for hybrid vehicles for the Japanese market as well.