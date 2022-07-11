Japan Awards Abe Highest Order Posthumously - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The Japanese government has decided to award former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with the country's highest order posthumously, Kyodo reported on Monday.

Abe will receive the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum.

The former prime minister was attacked on Friday morning in the city of Nara during his campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.