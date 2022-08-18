UrduPoint.com

Japan Awards Bill Gates With Order Of Rising Sun Of Highest Grade - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Japan Awards Bill Gates With Order of Rising Sun of Highest Grade - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has presented the Order of the Rising Sun of the highest grade to US billionaire and microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the Fuji tv broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Hayashi has congratulated Gates on being granted the award.

The US billionaire, in turn, has said he is extremely flattered to receive the order, according to the broadcaster.

Gates was reportedly awarded back in 2020, but the presentation ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.

The Order of the Rising Sun is the oldest Japanese order. It was established by Emperor Meiji in 1875. The award recognizes individual's distinguished achievements in various fields except military service.

Related Topics

Bill Gates 2020 TV

Recent Stories

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

1 minute ago
 LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM ..

LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM Shehbaz

7 minutes ago
 HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

2 hours ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.