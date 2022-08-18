Japan Awards Bill Gates With Order of Rising Sun of Highest Grade - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has presented the Order of the Rising Sun of the highest grade to US billionaire and microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the Fuji tv broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Hayashi has congratulated Gates on being granted the award.

The US billionaire, in turn, has said he is extremely flattered to receive the order, according to the broadcaster.

Gates was reportedly awarded back in 2020, but the presentation ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.

The Order of the Rising Sun is the oldest Japanese order. It was established by Emperor Meiji in 1875. The award recognizes individual's distinguished achievements in various fields except military service.