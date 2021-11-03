(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Japan has conferred the Order of the Rising Sun upon six Russian nationals, the country's government has said.

According to the government's order that was published on Wednesday, the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon has been awarded to Andrey Kortunov, the director general of the Russian International Affairs Council, Valentin Sergienko, the chairman of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian academy of Sciences, Anatoly Torkunov, the rector of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Valery Fokin, the artistic director of the National Drama Theatre of Russia (Alexandrinsky Theatre), and Gennady Lazarev, the president of the Vladivostok State University of Economics and Service.

The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette has been given to a former prorector for international relations and continuing education at the Sakhalin State University, Viktor Korsunov.

The order was presented to more than 4,000 people, including 124 foreigners from 54 countries.