Japan Banning Entry For Foreigners Arriving From China's Zhejiang Province -Prime Minister
Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 09:00 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Japan is suspending entry for foreigners who arrive from China's Zhejiang Province or were there before, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a meeting of the crisis center to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19.
"In addition to Hubei, we are introducing measures to ban entry for foreigners who have arrived from Zhejiang or have been there before," the NHK television quoted Abe as saying.