TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Japan is suspending entry for foreigners who arrive from China's Zhejiang Province or were there before, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a meeting of the crisis center to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19.

"In addition to Hubei, we are introducing measures to ban entry for foreigners who have arrived from Zhejiang or have been there before," the NHK television quoted Abe as saying.

The measures will be effective from February 13.