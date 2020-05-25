Japan Bans Entry for Foreigners From 11 More Countries Amid Pandemic

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Monday that citizens of 11 countries would be barred from entering to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

The current list of 188 nations has been expanded to include Afghanistan, Argentina, Bangladesh, El Salvador, Ghana, Guinea, India, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, South Africa and Tajikistan.

Japan raised its travel advisory for the 11 nations to level 3 on Friday, warning its citizens against going to these countries. This is the last but one level before an evacuation order is issued.