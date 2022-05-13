UrduPoint.com

Japan Bans Exports Of Hi-Tech Goods To Russia Starting From May 20 - Ministry Of Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Japan Bans Exports of Hi-Tech Goods to Russia Starting From May 20 - Ministry of Economy

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Japan has decided to ban the exports of high-tech goods - such as quantum computers, 3D printers and electron microscopes - to Russia, the country's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

"Amid the international situation around Ukraine, our country is making a contribution to the international efforts for ensuring peace in the whole world, for settling this issue, as well as imposes a ban on the exports of high-tech goods (quantum computers and 3D printers) to Russia in line with the government's decision as of May 10. These measures enter into force on May 20," the ministry said.

The list of the goods, banned for the exports to Russia, includes oil refining equipment, quantum computers and their components, electron microscopes, atomic force microscopes, 3D printers and their consumables, equipment for the production of organic light emitting diodes, equipment for the production of microelectromechanical circuits, equipment for the production of high-efficiency solar cells for hydrogen fuel and renewable energy, vacuum pumps, refrigeration equipment designed for extremely low temperatures, materials that make it difficult to detect electromagnetic waves, and other equipment.

Japan has joined the sanctions campaign against Russia after the latter launched the military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Related Topics

World Exports Ukraine Russia Oil Japan February May Government Industry

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th May 2022

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Na ..

Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Nayyar Bukhari

9 hours ago
 COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

9 hours ago
 Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region ..

Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Ministry

9 hours ago
 PTI Chairman asks workers to get ready for Islamab ..

PTI Chairman asks workers to get ready for Islamabad

9 hours ago
 Indian troops continue massive search operations i ..

Indian troops continue massive search operations in IIOJK

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.