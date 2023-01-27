UrduPoint.com

Japan Bans Exports Of Vaccines, Medicines To Russia - Economy Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 08:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Tokyo on Friday banned exports of vaccines, medical equipment, medicines, nuclear materials and devices, and explosives detection equipment to Russia, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry said.

"In connection with the international situation surrounding Ukraine and as a contribution to international efforts to resolve the problem and establish peace, the Japanese government has decided to impose a ban on exports to Russia of goods that could be used to strengthen military power. The measures will go into effect starting February 3," the ministry said in a statement.

The list of banned items for exports includes nuclear materials and devices, radioactive processing equipment, oil and gas exploration equipment, batons, vaccines, medical goods, medical tests, fingerprint powder, tear gas, dosimeters, explosives, x-ray inspection machines, equipment for the production of composite materials, portable electric generators, robots, drilling rigs, substances that can be used for military purposes as raw materials, toxic chemicals, and other goods.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Foreign Ministry announced new sanctions against Russia, including an assets freeze of 22 individuals and three companies, a ban on export to 49 Russian entities, and a ban on exports of dual-use items "which could contribute to the development of military capacity."

