TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Japan, as a part of a new sanctions package against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, has banned exports to the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, the Foundation for Advanced Research Projects and other entities, a bulletin on the Japanese government's website showed early on Friday.

The new sanctions list also banned exports to the Russian Scientific-Manufacturing Complex "Technological Centre," the Scientific Research Institute of System Analysis of the Russian academy of Sciences and Russian company Papillon - a key supplier of biometric and ballistic identification systems for law enforcements in a number of countries, as well as control systems for defense industry and research centers in Russia.