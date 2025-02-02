Japan beat Britain in Davis Cup as Danish rally stops Serbia

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Japan came from behind to beat Britain 3-2 in Davis Cup qualifying on Saturday, while Serbia face a relegation play-off after squandering a 2-0 lead in their loss to Denmark.

After Friday's singles in Miki, Japan, were split, Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury won the doubles to put Britain 2-1 ahead, but Yoshihito Nishioka beat Jacob Fearnley 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) to level the tie.

Kei Nishikori, the former world number four, swept Billy Harris aside 6-2, 6-3 in the deciding rubber to send Japan into September's second qualifying round.

Britain must come through a relegation play-off to stay in the top world group next season.

"Losing is difficult but I can't fault the efforts of the players here. They gave everything. You win some, you lose some," said British captain Leon Smith.

Germany head to Japan in the next round after easing to a 3-1 win over Israel in Vilnius, with last year's ATP Finals doubles champions Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz clinching the tie.

"It's going to be a tough draw," said Krawietz. "Of course we want to go to the last eight. That's the next step for us."

Serbia, playing without the injured Novak Djokovic, began Saturday needing just one point to wrap up victory over Denmark in Copenhagen, but the hosts stormed back to complete a 3-2 win.

Holger Rune helped Denmark stay alive by teaming up with Johannes Ingildsen to claim the doubles and then atoned for Friday's singles defeat by downing Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-4.

Elmer Moeller recovered from a set down to beat Hamad Medjedovic in the deciding singles to spark wild celebrations.

"I'm elated. It's an unbelievable feeling. It's the first time in Danish Davis Cup history that we managed to come back from 0-2 down and I'm beyond delighted," said Denmark captain Frederick Nielsen, who played 47 ties for his country.

- 'Goosebumps' -

Rune credited the support of some 11,000 Danish fans for enabling them to turn the tie around.

"Feeling the support of this amazing Danish crowd, I get goosebumps. It's spectacular. It's a unique feeling I haven't felt in my life," said Rune.

Australia rolled past Sweden in Stockholm as Olympic gold medallists Matthew Ebden and John Peers triumphed in the doubles to book their first home tie since March 2022.

"We're all here to fight as a team to get a home tie," said Ebden. "This one is for the team and to take a home tie to Australia."

The United States romped to a 4-0 win away to Taiwan, while the Czech Republic dispatched South Korea by the same score.

Austria whitewashed Finland 4-0 and Croatia strolled to victory over Slovakia.

Pedro Martinez and Roberto Carballes Baena steered a Spain side missing Carlos Alcaraz into a 2-0 lead against Switzerland in Biel.

Wins for Ugo Humbert and Arthur Fils put France in control of their tie against Brazil in Orleans.

Hungary are 2-0 up on Canada in Montreal. Belgium and Chile are level at 1-1 going into Sunday.

Jannik Sinner's Italy are the two-time defending champions having won the event in 2023 and last year.

As a result, Italy get a free pass to the final in Bologna in November.

The defending champions are taking over hosting duties from Malaga.

The 2024 runners-up the Netherlands get a bye to the second round.

The 13 winners of this weekend's ties will advance to the second round, which will determine the nations that join Italy in the eight-team finals.