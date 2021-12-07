BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The European Union has exported the most COVID-19 vaccines to Japan, according to a European Commission (EC) report published on Monday.

The bloc has so far exported more than 1.4 billion doses to over 150 countries, the document said.

Japan has ranked first among the export directions by a significant margin with more than 231 million vaccines supplied in the period from December 2020 to the end of November 2021. The United Kingdom came in second with 131 million doses, while Turkey received about 107 million vaccines and the United States 105 million.

About 165 million doses were shipped to the African countries, the EC reported.

Earlier on Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU had become the biggest vaccine donor in the world, having shared 350 million doses via global nertwork COVAX. She also pledged to further boost vaccine sharing worldwide, particularly in Africa, where vaccination rates are lower than in other parts of the world.