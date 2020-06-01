Japan Begins COVID-19 Antibody Testing One Week After Lifting State of Emergency - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Japan began on Monday COVID-19 antibody blood testing to measure the scale of infection in the country, including asymptomatic cases, which comes a week after lifting state of emergency, media reported.

According to Japanese Kyodo news agency, around 10,000 people aged over 20 will be tested in the prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka and Miyagi.

Japanese authorities hope that the tests will allow doctors to find out how many people in the country will need a vaccination after it becomes available.

Japan has confirmed over 17,500 COVID-19 tests since the start of the outbreak and over 900 fatalities.

On May 25, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the state of emergency, which was imposed in April to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, in all of the country's prefectures after a sharp fall in the number of infections.