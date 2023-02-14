UrduPoint.com

Japan Believes Balloon Detected Near Kyushu Island In 2022 Possibly Launched By China

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 12:20 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The Japanese authorities does not rule out that the balloon detected near the Kyushu island in 2022 was launched by China, Japanese broadcaster FNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Earlier in the month, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that Japan was in consultations with the US over balloons detected over the country from 2020-2022. In January 2022, a balloon flew near Kyushu.

The Japanese government has not made any public statements regarding the nature of the balloon, however, the media reports indicated that analysis of footage recorded in January 2022 showed certain similarities with the alleged Chinese spy balloon downed by the US on February 4.

Thus, Japanese experts believe there is high probability China used a similar device then to conduct surveillance over Japan.

Since start of February, the United States detected and later shot down four unidentified flying objects, including a Chinese surveillance balloon. Washington alleged that it was designed to gather intelligence about sensitive military sites in the country.

Beijing insists that the balloon was a mere meteorological device that entered the US airspace accidentally while expressing protest over Pentagon's decision to shoot it down. The Chinese Foreign Ministry also stated that US balloons had violated China's airspace more than 10 times since January 2022.

