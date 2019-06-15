Japan Believes Forming Unified Position on Energy, Climate Difficult for G20 States

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Coming up with a unified position on energy and climate change is difficult for G20 states because situations in these countries vary, Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Saturday.

"The situation in energy and climate change differs among the G20 states and it is not easy to unite all this in a single statement on these issues," Seko said at the G20 ministerial, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The G20 energy and environment ministers meeting began in the Japanese Karuizawa city earlier on Saturday and will last through Sunday.

The meeting is expected to focus on plastic waste reduction, efficient energy consumption and energy security.