Japan Books 17.4 Bln USD Current Account Surplus In February
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Japan logged a current account surplus of 2.64 trillion Yen (about 17.4 billion U.S. Dollars) in February, said a government report on Monday.
The figure, in the black for the 13th consecutive month, grew 20.2 percent from a year ago, preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance showed.
According to the ministry, the country saw a goods trade deficit of 280.9 billion yen and a services trade deficit of 55.6 billion yen in the recording period.
During the reporting period, the country's imports grew 1.
4 percent to 8.38 trillion yen driven by growth in apparel and petroleum products, while exports expanded by 5.5 percent to 8.10 trillion yen due to increases in exports of automobiles, auto parts, and plastics.
Due to a growing number of foreign visitors to Japan, the travel surplus in February more than doubled from a year earlier to 417.1 billion yen.
The report also said that the Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, booked a surplus of 3.31 trillion yen, down 4.2 percent from a year ago. (1 Japanese yen equals 0.0066 U.S. dollars).
