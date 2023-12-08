Japan books 17.9 bln USD current account surplus in October

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) -- Japan logged a current account surplus of 2.58 trillion Yen (about 17.9 billion U.S. Dollars) in October, said a government report on Friday.

According to the Finance Ministry's preliminary information, the figure is in the black for the ninth consecutive month. It is also compared to a deficit of 149 billion yen in the same period last year.

According to the ministry, the country saw a goods trade deficit of 472.8 billion yen and a services trade surplus of 343.8 billion yen in the recording period.

Imports decreased by 12.1 percent while exports expanded by 1.0 percent year on year, the preliminary data showed.

The report also said that the Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, booked a surplus of 3.05 trillion yen. (1 Japanese yen equals 0.0070 U.S. Dollar)