Japan Boosts Ties With 'likeminded' Australia In Face Of Regional Threats
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Queenscliff, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Japan vowed to bolster military ties with Australia during a high-ranking visit on Thursday, with Tokyo's top diplomat saying the "likeminded" partners must stick together to combat shared regional threats.
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara met their Australian counterparts at an old army fort outside Melbourne, striking deals on greater air force cooperation and expanded military exercises.
They also agreed to jointly help the Philippine Coast Guard, which is locked in an escalating tussle with Chinese ships in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.
"Amidst the increasingly difficult security environment in the Indo-Pacific, we need to constantly raise Japan-Australia security cooperation to a new height," Kamikawa said after the meeting, touting a "likeminded partnership".
China's growing economic and military clout in the Asia-Pacific region -- and its assertiveness in territorial disputes -- has rattled the United States and allies such as Japan and Australia.
Tokyo has in recent weeks accused China of deliberately sailing a naval ship through its waters and flying a surveillance plane into its air space.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the meeting raised "serious concerns" about recent "incursions" into Japanese territory.
The meeting produced broad agreements for Japan and Australia to boost air force cooperation, and to join each other in military exercises alongside the United States.
Japan's elite Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade could soon take part in US Marines rotations based in Australia's key northern base near Darwin.
Defence Minister Kihara said Japan was considering whether its fleet of F-35 stealth fighters could be deployed to Australian air fields, but said an agreement on this was yet to be struck.
"As for the rotation of the Air Self-Defence Force aircraft, we would like to continue to have consultations between Australia and Japan," cautioned Kihara.
- Beijing bulwark -
The two countries promised joint support for the Philippine Coast Guard, although it was unclear what this help would look like.
Japan and northern Australia offer strategically important military gateways to potential flashpoints in the Taiwan Strait, East China Sea and South China Sea.
Both are part of the Quad alliance alongside the United States and India, a grouping seen as a bulwark against Beijing.
Tokyo has recently shown an interest in parts of the landmark AUKUS security accord between Washington, London and Canberra -- particularly helping with the development of advanced military technologies.
Staunchly pacifist for decades, Japan has been ramping up defence spending with US encouragement.
Australia has meanwhile embarked on its own military overhaul, ploughing money into long-range strike capabilities and the development of nuclear-powered submarines.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers
Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opportunities’ with Standard Chart ..
More Stories From World
-
South Korea records highest average summer temperature on record55 seconds ago
-
Sinner defeats Medvedev to reach first US Open semi-final1 minute ago
-
Trump election conspiracy case returns to court but trial far off1 minute ago
-
US Steel warns plants could close without Nippon sale1 minute ago
-
Double act or double trouble? Harris uses Biden sparingly on trail2 minutes ago
-
US disinformation researcher laments 'incredible witch hunt'2 minutes ago
-
Like Brazil, the European Union also has an X problem12 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's Maori anoint new queen22 minutes ago
-
Sinner faces Draper for US Open final spot as Pegula stuns Swiatek22 minutes ago
-
Harris, Trump hit campaign trail as debate looms32 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's Maori anoint new queen52 minutes ago
-
'I knew my time would come', says Draper after US Open breakthrough1 hour ago