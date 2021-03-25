Japan Calls National Security Council Meeting Over N. Korean Launches of Missiles -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Japan has called an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Council following the launches of ballistic missiles by North Korea, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Japanese media reported that North Korea had launched at least one ballistic missile that had fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The launch was also confirmed by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Later, the CNN broadcaster reported citing a high-ranking US official that Pyongyang had launched two missiles.