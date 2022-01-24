UrduPoint.com

Japan Calls On Its Citizens In Ukraine To Prepare For Potential Escalation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 11:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The Japanese government urges its nationals who are currently in Ukraine to be ready for any possible development of the situation in the country and take precautionary measures, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

"We continue to closely monitor the development of the situation in Ukraine in cooperation with interested countries. We intend to take the necessary decisions without delay. We urge our compatriots who are currently there to be ready for any changes in the situation and take all possible measures for their safety," Matsuno said at a briefing.

Overnight Monday, the US State Department updated its travel advisory for Russia, warning against trips to Russia over tensions at its border with Ukraine.

It also advised US citizens in Ukraine to leave the country on commercial means of transport, authorized the voluntary departure of US direct-hire employees, and ordered the departure of eligible family members from the embassy in Kiev amid security concerns.

Western countries have been accusing Russia of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for "aggressive action." Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also affirmed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory and put forward security proposals to the US and NATO, which have yet to be accepted.

