Japan Cancels 160 Flights Over Snowstorm - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 12:31 PM

Japan has canceled 160 flights and suspended train traffic in several regions in the north of the country due to heavy snowfalls and strong winds, the NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday

These are mainly flights taking off or landing in the Japanese island of Hokkaido. New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido has temporarily suspended its operations due to the need to clear airstrips.

Moreover, the movement of 427 trains and electric trains was stopped due to snowfall and storm winds.

Up to 60 centimeters (24 inches) of snow fell on the island within 12 hours. In Hokkaido and the north of the Japanese island of Honshu, wind speeds up to 25 meters (82 feet), with peak winds speeds of up to 35 meters were recorded.

According to weather forecasts, about 80 centimeters of snow may fall in some areas in the north of the country by Thursday morning. Bad weather is expected to hit the entire west coast of Japan.

