Japan Cancels Delivery of 40Mln AstraZeneca Vaccines - Health Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Japan has refused to take delivery of a third of the 120 million COVID vaccine doses contracted from AstraZeneca, Yasuyuki Sahara, the Senior Assistant Minister for Health Security, Science and Technology, said on Monday.

"The contract was concluded for the supply of the first and second doses, for a total of 120 million doses. It stipulates the possibility of canceling the supply. Noting this possibility, we have already refused to purchase 40 million doses," Sahara said at a parliamentary hearing.

Of the remaining 80 million, 20 million will be directed to local administrations, and 60 million will be distributed to other countries in need as part of international assistance, Sahara added.

The country still has contracts with Pfizer and Moderna for the delivery of 75 million and 70 million doses, respectively. The deal will be implemented if the country's population needs the forth doses.

The total number of registered COVID-19 cases in Japan for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be over 7 million with 28,676 deaths and 261,275,956 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered.