Japan Cancels Over 40 Domestic Flights Due to Snowy Weather - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Japan has canceled 41 domestic flights due to snowfall on the country's west coast, the NHK broadcaster reported.

According to meteorological forecasts, heavy snowfall will occur throughout Friday for short periods, so more delays and cancellations of flights are expected later in the day.

Weather conditions in Japan's west and northwest worsened due to volumes of cold air that spread over the Sea of Japan.

Snow levels in the Nagano Prefecture have reached 20 cm (8 inches) in three hours, while the Niigata Prefecture has recorded 74 cm of snow by Friday morning, Yamagata - 55 cm, and Fukushima - 33. In some areas snowfalls are followed by squally winds of more than 20 meters per second.

Snowfalls are expected to intensify across the coast of the Sea of Japan closer to the nighttime, bringing snow levels up to 80 cm and impeding traffic.