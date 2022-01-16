Japan Cancels Tsunami Warning Issued After Tonga Volcano Eruption

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) A tsunami warning, issued after the eruption of a volcano in the waters of the Pacific island state of Tonga, has been canceled for all regions of Japan since the threat has passed.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the warning was canceled at 14:00 local time (05:00 GMT).

On Saturday, the eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano sparked tsunami alerts across the South Pacific. The eruption became the latest in a series of the ongoing explosive eruptions from the volcano.

Later in that day, the Japan Meteorological Agency said it expected surge waves of up to 3 meters (10 feet) to reach the Amami and Tokara Islands, both part of the Ryukyu archipelago stretching southwest to Taiwan. The evacuation order was issued for at least 230,000 people in eight prefectures of the country.