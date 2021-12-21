UrduPoint.com

Japan Carried Out First 3 Death Sentences Since 2019 - Reports

Tue 21st December 2021

Japan's Correction Bureau on Tuesday carried out three death penalties through hanging, marking the first execution of the capital punishment since 2019, the Japanese broadcaster NHK reported citing government sources

One of sentenced persons was a 65 year-old man who allegedly killed seven of his relatives with a knife and a hammer in 2004. Two other men, 54 and 44 years of age, were sentenced for killing two employees of an arcade games parlour in 2003.

These sentences are the first since Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida assumed office. The last capital punishment in Japan was executed in December 2019 against Chinese citizen, who allegedly robbed and killed four family members.

More than 100 people are currently on death row in Japan. Generally, the capital punishment in Japan is carried out through hanging a few years after a court considers the verdict. International human rights organizations call on Japan to suspend the capital punishment as it is inhumane. A convicted person may wait for an execution of the sentence for years until the morning he is told the execution is about to happen. Japan dismisses foreign criticism of its capital punishment, arguing that Japan does not shoot criminals in flagrante delicto unlike other countries.

