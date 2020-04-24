UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Checks Performance Of Testing Kits For Coronavirus Antibodies - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:56 PM

Japan Checks Performance of Testing Kits for Coronavirus Antibodies - Reports

Japan has begun assessing the performance of COVID-19 antibody test kits, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing Health Minister Katsunobu Kato

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Japan has begun assessing the performance of COVID-19 antibody test kits, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing Health Minister Katsunobu Kato.

According to the broadcaster, the Health Ministry has started to look into the performance of several testing kits for discovering COVID-19 antibodies.

The assessment is said to lead to the rapid implementation of antibody testing across the nation.

The ministry will use blood samples taken from the Japanese Red Cross Society to test the kits.

Japan has so far confirmed 12,388 COVID-19 cases with the death toll standing at 317, per the Health Ministry's statistics.

Related Topics

Lead Japan From Blood

Recent Stories

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

38 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

31 minutes ago

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

1 hour ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

3 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

3 hours ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.