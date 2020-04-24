Japan Checks Performance of Testing Kits for Coronavirus Antibodies - Reports

Japan has begun assessing the performance of COVID-19 antibody test kits, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing Health Minister Katsunobu Kato

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Japan has begun assessing the performance of COVID-19 antibody test kits, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing Health Minister Katsunobu Kato.

According to the broadcaster, the Health Ministry has started to look into the performance of several testing kits for discovering COVID-19 antibodies.

The assessment is said to lead to the rapid implementation of antibody testing across the nation.

The ministry will use blood samples taken from the Japanese Red Cross Society to test the kits.

Japan has so far confirmed 12,388 COVID-19 cases with the death toll standing at 317, per the Health Ministry's statistics.