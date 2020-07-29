Japan, China Hope to Lift Coronavirus Travel Ban Soon

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Wednesday talked about outlooks for easing travel curbs imposed over the pandemic.

"Both ministers have confirmed they will make adjustments to allow the resumption of travel as soon as possible," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

They also agreed to continue sharing information on the coronavirus epidemic in a transparent manner.

Japan has banned entry to nationals from 146 countries and territories affected by the outbreak but has been weighing easing the restrictions for some nations in a bid to salvage the economy.