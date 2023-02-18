UrduPoint.com

Japan, China To Resume Security Dialogue Halted In 2019 - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Japan and China will resume the bilateral security dialogue suspended in February 2019, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Japan and China will resume the bilateral security dialogue suspended in February 2019, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Saturday.

"Japan and China, including a high-level meeting in November last year, stick to the same stance that the dialogue is necessary.

We will resume Japan-China security dialogue, which was not held since 2019," Hayashi said at the 2023 Munich Security Conference after meeting with Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi.

The dialogue will allow Tokyo and Beijing to discuss discuss the situation in the East China Sea and around the disputed Senkaku Islands, as well as Japan's concerns related to China's military activities and cooperation with Russia, Hayashi said.

