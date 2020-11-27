UrduPoint.com
Japan, China To Speed Up Creation Of Hotline Between Defense Departments - Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:55 PM

Japan, China to Speed Up Creation of Hotline Between Defense Departments - Minister

Tokyo and Beijing will speed up the establishment of a hotline between their defense ministries to prevent accidental clashes between the two nations' military forces, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Friday

"Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reacted positively to this [initiative].

Now the details are being worked out between Japan and China, and we want to speed up the establishment of a hotline between our defense departments," Kishi said at a press conference, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

Earlier this week, the top Chinese diplomat traveled to Tokyo to meet with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi. The sides agreed on the need to create a hotline as soon as possible, to facilitate direct contact with the leadership of their defense ministries so as to prevent accidental clashes at sea or in the air between their respective armed forces.

