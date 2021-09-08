Japan is closely monitoring the actions of the Taliban (banned in Russia) following their announcement of the lineup of the new government, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Japan is closely monitoring the actions of the Taliban (banned in Russia) following their announcement of the lineup of the new government, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.

The radical movement unveiled their caretaker government on Tuesday. The all-male interim government consists mostly of senior Taliban officials, with Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001, at the helm.

"We know that the interim composition of the Taliban government was announced on Tuesday.

Our country is closely monitoring the actions of the Taliban, and is interacting with the interested countries, primarily the United States," Kato told reporters.

Japan is also is making efforts to ensure the safety and departure of Japanese citizens and staff of its local facilities from Afghanistan, the official said, noting that Tokyo has sent a government representative to Doha to discuss practical issues.