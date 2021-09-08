UrduPoint.com

Japan Closely Monitoring Developments In Afghanistan After Taliban Announced New Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 12:41 PM

Japan Closely Monitoring Developments in Afghanistan After Taliban Announced New Gov't

Japan is closely monitoring the actions of the Taliban (banned in Russia) following their announcement of the lineup of the new government, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Japan is closely monitoring the actions of the Taliban (banned in Russia) following their announcement of the lineup of the new government, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.

The radical movement unveiled their caretaker government on Tuesday. The all-male interim government consists mostly of senior Taliban officials, with Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001, at the helm.

"We know that the interim composition of the Taliban government was announced on Tuesday.

Our country is closely monitoring the actions of the Taliban, and is interacting with the interested countries, primarily the United States," Kato told reporters.

Japan is also is making efforts to ensure the safety and departure of Japanese citizens and staff of its local facilities from Afghanistan, the official said, noting that Tokyo has sent a government representative to Doha to discuss practical issues.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Russia Tokyo Doha Japan United States From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

New leadership will ensure peace and development i ..

New leadership will ensure peace and development in Afghanistan: Hibatullah

35 seconds ago
 Two Killed in Highrise Gas Explosion in Moscow Reg ..

Two Killed in Highrise Gas Explosion in Moscow Region - Russian Investigative Co ..

27 minutes ago
 Philippines Open to Refugees From Afghanistan - Ch ..

Philippines Open to Refugees From Afghanistan - Charge d'Affaires in Moscow

27 minutes ago
 Philippines Ready for Humanitarian Cooperation Wit ..

Philippines Ready for Humanitarian Cooperation With Russia on Afghanistan - Dipl ..

27 minutes ago
 Fire in Indonesian Prison Leaves 41 Inmates Dead, ..

Fire in Indonesian Prison Leaves 41 Inmates Dead, Over 70 Others Injured - Polic ..

27 minutes ago
 Philippines Preparing to Sign Agreement With Russi ..

Philippines Preparing to Sign Agreement With Russia's Roscosmos - Diplomat

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.