Japan Closely Monitoring North Korean Submarine Ballistic Missile Plans- Cabinet Secretary

Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:30 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Japan is closely monitoring the development of North Korea's submarine-launched ballistic missile after it was shown off during a military parade in Pyongyang, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

"We know that various types of weapons were on display. The details are now being analyzed.

Our country is collecting and analyzing information of North Korea's developments in missile and nuclear technology, which is of great interest to us," Kato said, as quoted by Japan's NHK broadcaster.

Tokyo continues to work with Washington to collect information of the latest military developments coming from Pyongyang, Kato added, as reported by the broadcaster.

North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency reported on Friday that the country's military displayed a submarine-launched ballistic missile during a military parade that commemorated the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea.

