UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Closely Monitoring Russia's Military Activity Near Its Borders - Senior Official

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Japan Closely Monitoring Russia's Military Activity Near Its Borders - Senior Official

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Japan is closely monitoring Russia's military activity in the border areas and urges Moscow to ensure the safety of Japanese ships during planned missile launches in the Sea of Japan, the country's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday.

Kato told reporters that Russia was planning to fire missiles in the waters of the Sea of Japan from July 7 - 9.

"Due to the fact that the planned drills may affect the exclusive economic zone of Japan in the region, a note was sent to the Russian side through diplomatic channels on July 2, calling on Russia to fully ensure the safety of Japanese shipping in the exclusive economic zone of Japan. We continue to closely monitor Russia's military activity in areas bordering our country," the senior official said.

Kato also touched upon the issue of the contested Kuril Islands, reaffirming that Tokyo sought to resolve the territorial dispute through a dialogue with Moscow.

In June, Russia carried out large-scale military exercises near the Kuril Islands ” which Japan considers its "Northern Territories" ” involving more than 10,000 servicemen, up to 500 units of military equipment, some 32 aircraft, and about 12 vessels of the Pacific Fleet. Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow via diplomatic channels over what it believes is reinforcement of Russia's military presence in the Sea of Japan.

Japan's territorial claims over the islands are based on a 19th century deal. Russia insists that its sovereignty over the Kuril Islands was established after the World War 2. The two countries never signed a permanent peace treaty following the war.

Related Topics

Century Fire Protest Moscow Russia Tokyo Japan May June July Border World War From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Freight train derailed near Jamshoro Kotri Station

26 minutes ago

Asad Umar says $1b investment is expected in Gwada ..

50 minutes ago

Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan closed du ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine guidelines

1 hour ago

Shafqat Mahmood advises students stop spending tim ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 claims 25 more lives during last 24 hours ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.