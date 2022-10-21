Japan Closely Monitoring Situation in UK After Truss' Resignation - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Japan will continue to maintain close cooperation and bilateral relations with the United Kingdom while monitoring the situation in the country after outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.

"This is a matter of the UK's internal policy, and I cannot comment on it. But there is no need to even mention that the UK is our global strategic partner, who shares the basic values. Our country needs to maintain close relations with the UK. We are closely monitoring the development of the situation in this country," Kishida told reporters before his departure to Australia to discuss defense cooperation and energy supplies with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese.

On Thursday, Truss announced her resignation, less than two months after her appointment as leader of the Conservative Party and head of the UK government, becoming the shortest-serving prime minister in the UK history. Truss will remain in office until her successor is elected.

Truss's government has been harshly criticized for its economic policy that proved unable to curb inflation and price hikes, as well as sparked concerns about an increase in public debt. The so-called mini-budget was presented on September 23 by then-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who had to step down last Friday.