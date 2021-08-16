UrduPoint.com

Japan Closes Embassy In Afghanistan, Evacuates Diplomats - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 10:16 PM

Japan Closes Embassy in Afghanistan, Evacuates Diplomats - Reports

Japan is suspending the operation of its embassy in Kabul and taking its diplomatic staff out of the country after the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) took over Afghanistan, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing sources

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul and seized the power in Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul and seized the power in Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country.

Over 10 Japanese embassy workers headed to the airport of Kabul to depart aboard aircraft bound for the US and other countries, the news agency said.

Before leaving the mission, the Japanese diplomats ensured the safety of local personnel and destroyed documents to be kept from the Taliban, according to Kyodo sources.

On early Monday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik it was monitoring the "deteriorating public order" in Afghanistan, but did not provide further details, saying security might be affected.

