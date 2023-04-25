Japan Closes Embassy in Sudan, Opens Temporary Office in Djibouti - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The Japanese government has closed its embassy in Sudan due to ongoing armed clashes and evacuated its diplomatic corps from the country to neighboring Djibouti, where Japan's temporary office has been established, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Given the rapidly deteriorating security situation, the staff of the Japanese Embassy in Sudan has left the country in cooperation with friendly national and international organizations and has been evacuated to Djibouti. For this reason, on April 24, the Japanese Embassy in Sudan was temporarily closed, and a temporary representative office was established in Djibouti," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that on Monday, 45 people had been transported from Sudan to Djibouti, including Japanese nationals and their relatives living in Sudan. Another four Japanese citizens departed from Sudan on board of a French military aircraft, the statement read.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also confirmed that all Japanese nationals who had wished to leave Sudan due to the tense security situation had already departed from the African country.

Meanwhile, the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it expected a South Korean tanker transport plane with 28 country's nationals on board to return from Sudan at around 4:00 p.m. local time (07:00 GMT).

On April 15, violent clashes between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but they have not contributed to the settlement of the conflict yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said last Friday. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported over 400 deaths and said more than 3,500 people had been injured.