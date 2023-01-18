UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Japan Coast Guard Patrol Ship Runs Aground in Sea of Japan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Japanese coast guard patrol ship Echigo has run aground off Niigata Prefecture in the Sea of Japan, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

Echigo, which has a displacement of 3,100 tonnes and a length of 105 meters (344 feet), ran aground on Wednesday morning and was damaged as an oil slick formed around the vessel, the NHK broadcaster reported.

According to the report, there were 43 people on board, and no one was hurt.

The cause of the incident is currently unknown, the broadcaster added.

At the same time, the report noted that the area was shallow, and at the time of the incident it was raining, and wind gusts reached 40 kilometers per hour (24.8 miles per hour).

This is the second such incident in Japan over the past 8 days. On January 10, the Inazuma destroyer of the Japanese maritime self-defense force lost control after striking rocks on the seabed near Japan's western prefecture of Yamaguchi.

