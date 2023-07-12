Japan Coast Guard Says North Korean Missile Falls

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) A missile fired by North Korea has already fallen, the Japan Coast Guard said on Wednesday, citing the country's defense ministry.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said that the missile launched by Pyongyang at 00:59 GMT was expected to fall 550 kilometers (341 miles) east of the Korean Peninsula outside Japan's exclusive economic zone at approximately 2:13 GMT.

"According to the Ministry of Defense of Japan, it is believed that a ballistic missile previously launched by North Korea has already fallen. We ask the ships and aircraft to follow up-to-date information, and in case of detecting missile fragments, without approaching them, inform the maritime security service," a statement read.