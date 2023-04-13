Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Japan Coast Guard Says Pyongyang's Missile Already Landed Without Specifying Location

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 05:00 AM

Japan Coast Guard Says Pyongyang's Missile Already Landed Without Specifying Location

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Japan Coast Guard said on Thursday that the missile fired by North Korea earlier in the day has already landed but did not specify where.

"According to the (Japanese) Defense Ministry, the missile fired by North Korea has already landed. Please, stay away from the (missile's) fragments should any be found and inform the security service," the statement read.

The Japan Coast Guard also said that there was no chance of the missile landing somewhere near Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido.

Earlier on Thursday, the Japanese authorities issued an evacuation order for the residents of Hokkaido amid risks that Pyongyang's missile could land near the island, a Sputnik correspondent reported after receiving the corresponding notification on his phone.

It was the 9th ballistic missile launch by North Korea this year. Last year, Pyongyang carried out 37 ballistic missile launches.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Japan North Korea From

Recent Stories

UAE stock markets rally continues

UAE stock markets rally continues

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Al-Sayegh meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, ..

Al-Sayegh meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade of ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Endowments Stra ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Endowments Strategy

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Iftar banquet with aut ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Iftar banquet with autistic children

3 hours ago
 Presidents of UAE, Egypt review bilateral relation ..

Presidents of UAE, Egypt review bilateral relations, regional developments

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.