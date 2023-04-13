TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Japan Coast Guard said on Thursday that the missile fired by North Korea earlier in the day has already landed but did not specify where.

"According to the (Japanese) Defense Ministry, the missile fired by North Korea has already landed. Please, stay away from the (missile's) fragments should any be found and inform the security service," the statement read.

The Japan Coast Guard also said that there was no chance of the missile landing somewhere near Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido.

Earlier on Thursday, the Japanese authorities issued an evacuation order for the residents of Hokkaido amid risks that Pyongyang's missile could land near the island, a Sputnik correspondent reported after receiving the corresponding notification on his phone.

It was the 9th ballistic missile launch by North Korea this year. Last year, Pyongyang carried out 37 ballistic missile launches.