- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Japan Coast Guard Warns Of Possible North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch
Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 05:40 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The Japan Coast Guard has reported a possible missile launch by North Korea.
Earlier, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military, that the DPRK fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: statement
Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as Guarantor of Grain Deal
US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of Embassy in Moscow - State Dep ..
Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-Election Bid - Reports
US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Message to Indo-Pacifc Region - ..
Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russia - Reports
More Stories From World
-
North Korea Fired Unidentified Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports32 minutes ago
-
Air Raid Alert Issued in Ukraine's Kiev, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad Regions - Authorities41 minutes ago
-
Terrorists Carry Out Two Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone in Past Day - Reconciliation Center2 hours ago
-
UNSC to Vote Wednesday on Russian Proposal to Probe Ukraine Bio Lab Activities - Source2 hours ago
-
Ships With Ukrainian Grain Expected to Resume Passage via Black Sea Thursday - UN Official3 hours ago
-
US, Ecuador to Establish Fair Trade Working Group - US Trade Representative3 hours ago
-
US Launches Demining Training Project in Ukraine Worth $47.6Mln - State Dept.3 hours ago
-
Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Held Without Bail, Hearing Set for Friday - Attorney3 hours ago
-
Air Raid Alert Issued in Four Ukrainian Regions - Authorities3 hours ago
-
Suspect in Pelosi Attack Pleads "Not Guilty" to Charges - Reports3 hours ago
-
Grain Corridor Security Guarantees Being Discussed, No Decisions Yet - Istanbul Source4 hours ago
-
Two US Police Officers Shot While Serving Warrant Tuesday in New Jersey - Reports4 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.