Japan Coast Guard Warns Of Possible Third North Korean Missile Launch
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 06:40 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The Japanese military believes North Korea could have carried out a third missile launch on Thursday, the missile is believed to have already landed, the Japan Coast Guard said.
Yonhap reported that North Korea launched one long-range ballistic missile and two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.